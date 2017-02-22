Council reviews draft Hwy 99 plan, approves law requiring report of lost, stolen guns

1 of 3

The Edmonds City Council got a closer look Tuesday night at a draft plan aimed at setting the stage for pedestrian-friendly and visually-appealing development along the 2-mile stretch of Highway 99 running through Edmonds.

The council also unanimously approved a new city ordinance, proposed by Councilmember Mike Nelson and discussed in detail last week, that requires gun owners to report lost and stolen firearms to police or face a $500 fine.

The Highway 99 presentation by consultant John Fregonese of Fregonese Associates was the next step in what has so far been a year-long process to create a plan for Highway 99 development.

It was followed by a public hearing, during which several citizens as well as some developers and Highway 99 property owners offered comments.

Looking south to the recently-completed renovation of Highway 99 in Shoreline, Fregonese said his work has been focused on “trying to tame that big road and make it a more pedestrian-friendly environment.”

The plan was built on a foundation of community values obtained through open houses in both March and November 2016, which were then translated into “practical solutions,” Fregonese explained.

Among the plan elements: standardizing commercial zoning to a height limit of 75 feet and modifying current design standards to require wider sidewalks, buildings closer to the property line with ground floor transparency, and an emphasis on side or rear parking. The plan also recommends building stepback and setback changes to ensure a better transition between multi-family/mixed-use buildings in commercial zones and adjacent single-family zones.

Also included in the work was establishing three specific areas of Highway 99: Gateway District, International District and Health District.

The 104-page draft plan released last week includes a list of proposed short- and long-term transportation investments with the aim of “getting people across the street,” Fregonese said. For example, there are currently no pedestrian crossings in the Highway 99 stretch between 238th and 228th Streets Southwest. There is also a proposal to improve the safety of pedestrian crossings south of the Highway 104 interchange by, in the long term, reconfiguring the highway on- and off-ramps and, in the short term, installing flashing beacons there.

It’s important to focus on the newly-constructed 228th Street Southwest link across Highway 99 that leads to Mountlake Terrace, Fregonese said, because it will have access to regional rail once Sound Transit’s Mountlake Terrace light rail station is completed in 2023.

The plan also calls for reworking the city’s zoning map. The city currently has two commercial zones along the highway, with the main distinction being different height limits — CG1 at 60 feet and CG2 at 75 feet. The recommendation is to move to a standardized 75-foot height.

Comments during the public hearing were generally positive, although one property owner did caution the council to consider being flexible with some of the setback and parking requirements as they may not work for all properties.

Some residents expressed worries about whether future development would increase traffic congestion on Highway 99 while others were concerned about the possibility that zoning changes could push them out of their current homes.

One developer planning a mixed-use residential/commercial project on 238th Street Southwest told the council he was looking forward to the plan’s approval, adding that he believes it will encourage future development investments given the Puget Sound region’s strong economic growth.

The timeline for actually implementing the plan depends on a number of factors, including the availability of funding to do the work. The Washington State Legislature in 2015 allocated $10 million toward the project, although under the current legislative timeline Edmonds isn’t scheduled to receive that money immediately.

The city council is scheduled to hold another public hearing on the plan during its Tuesday, March 21 meeting.

“It’s still Highway 99 but it’s much more pedestrian-friendly,” Fregonese said, pointing to an artist’s rendering of 234th Street Southwest as it is today, then after public and private investments — “with the crossings, with the medians, with the buildings closer to the street.

“This becomes a more appealing place to live, work and play,” he said.

In other business, the council also continued its review of possible alternatives for establishing buffer areas next to the Edmonds Marsh. The options are being considered as the city prepares its response to the Washington State Department of Ecology, which has been reviewing the city’s Shoreline Master Program. This issue got the lion’s share of attention during the public comment period at the beginning of the meeting, with several commenters suggesting that the council go beyond the three buffer options currently being considered and to create a fourth alternative that better protects the marsh from the effects of future development.

Former Edmonds City Councilmember Joan Bloom also showed up to request that the council hold a public hearing on the issue before making a decision, and that request was echoed by some other speakers. Bloom, who while serving on the council steadfastly opposed possible future residential construction in shoreline areas, told the council that the current marsh buffer options being considered by the council “are about allowing condominiums, in other words, residential, in a future development proposal.”

“All of you know that,” Bloom continued. “There is no question that is the purpose of these options.”

Councilmembers Diane Buckshnis and Kristiana Johnson also expressed their support for creating a fourth option for the council to consider.

The Ecology Department has asked for a response from city regarding the Shoreline Master Program by March 30. The council is scheduled to hold another meeting to discuss the marsh buffer issue prior to making a decision on final language.

Also on Tuesday night, the council:

– Discussed but delayed action on a proposal to change the current city council meeting format so that councilmembers will again meet in committees.

– Approved by a 6-1 vote an application from Westgate Chapel requesting vacation of approximately 375 feet of right-of-way on 92nd Avenue West located adjacent to church property along Edmonds Way.

– Heard a presentation regarding the city’s preliminary December 2016 Quarterly Financial Report

— By Teresa Wippel