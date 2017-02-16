Deadline extended for student applications to this summer’s Sister City exchange program

The Edmonds Sister City Commission provides students with a unique opportunity to experience the day-to-day life, language, and traditions of Japan through their annual exchange program — and the deadline for this summer’s program has been extended to Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 4:30 p.m.

Each summer, 15 students ages 14-18 participate in the annual student exchange. Students live with a Japanese family and travel to see the sights and sounds around Hekinan, Japan. Upon their return, they and their families offer the same consideration to the Japanese students.

The City of Edmonds Sister City Commission invites students 14-18 years of age to participate during the last two weeks in July 2017, and then host Japanese students when they visit Edmonds during the first two weeks of August 2017. Students’ cost for the trip will range between $1,600 and $2,200 depending on the price of airfare.

Hekinan and Edmonds have been Sister Cities since 1988 and the exchange program has been a central component of that relationship. For applications and more information, visit http://www.edmondswa.gov/sister-city-exchange-programs.html.