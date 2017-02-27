Detached garage catches fire in Edmonds Sunday night

Updated at 11:10 a.m. with damage estimate, other details



Snohomish County Fire District 1 crews responded to a blaze in a detached two-car garage in the 23300 block of 96th Avenue West in Edmonds Sunday night.

According to Fire District 1 spokeswoman Leslie Hynes, the fire was reported around 6 p.m. in a 24 x 24 detached garage, and was “fully involved” when crews arrived. The fire was contained to the garage, located about 20 feet from the house, Hynes said, and there were no injuries.

A car, tools and other items in the garage were damaged, she said, and dollar loss is estimated at $100,000, including the car, Hynes said. The cause of the fire appears to be accidental, she added.