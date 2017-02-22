Discounts, promotions at these downtown businesses Feb. 23-27

A reminder that downtown Edmonds merchants, including My Edmonds News sponsor Cline Jewelers, are offering special discounts and promotions Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 23-27, during the Edmonds has a Heart event.

You can learn more in our earlier story here.

Promotions include:

Cline Jewelers: up to half off selected merchandise

Edmonds Bookshop: $2 cookbooks, 25 percent off anything with a heart on it!

HOUSEwares: 18 percent off selected merchandise (because it’s also their 18th Anniversary!)

J Rankin Jewellers: 40 percent off 88Rue Du Rhone Swiss watches

Nadia S Evening: 10-20 percent off select prom, bridal, and mother of the bride/groom collections

Rogue: 15 percent off storewide

Salt & Iron: complimentary Amuse Bouche

Walnut Street Coffee: 20 perent off all travel mugs, brewing equipment, T-shirts, and hoodies

Zinc Art + Object: 10 percent off art

Pick up a discount card at a participating merchant: Cline Jewelers, Rogue, Nadia S Evening, Walnut Street Coffee, J. Rankin Jewellers, Comstock Jewelers, ZINC Art + Object, Edmonds Bookshop, The Wooden Spoon, HOUSEwares, Glazed & Amazed, Belly & Co.