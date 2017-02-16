Downtown Edmonds businesses donate with heart, invite you to shop for deals Feb. 23-27

Downtown Edmonds merchants invite you to shop and dine next Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 23-26, during the Edmonds Has a Heart event.

Fourteen local merchants recently donated more than $2,500 to the Nick of Time Foundation, to help ensure that local schools are equipped to handle sudden cardiac arrest.

To celebrate, the merchants are offering special discounts and promotions all weekend, beginning Feb. 23. Discount cards are available starting Feb. 20.

“February is more than just a month to celebrate love that comes from our hearts — it’s also the month to recognize the health of our hearts.” Nick of Time Executive Director Darla Varrenti said in response to receiving the donation last week.

Organized through the Downtown Edmonds Merchant Association (DEMA) with funding from Ed! — the Edmonds Downtown Alliance, Kimberly Koenig (owner, Rogue) and Judy Salinas (owner, Glazed and Amazed) have spearheaded the donations and subsequent shopping event.

“Many of us are already giving to school auctions and donating to community organizations, but it felt great to achieve something so much bigger than any one business could accomplish alone,” said Koenig, outgoing DEMA president.

These following businesses donated: Cline Jewelers, Rogue, Nadia S Evening, Walnut Street Coffee, J. Rankin Jewellers, Comstock Jewelers, ZINC Art + Object, Edmonds Bookshop, The Wooden Spoon, HOUSEwares, Glazed & Amazed, Belly & Co., Epulo Bistro, and Salt & Iron.