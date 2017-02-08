EarthCorps looking for Puget Sound Stewards

Does the site of aggressive weeds in your parks drive you crazy? Do you want to learn more about your local natural areas and how to care for them? Would you like to meet new people and engage with your community? You may want to consider becoming a Puget Sound Steward.

EarthCorps has been working with the City of Edmonds to restore critical habitat around the area for the past several years through the Puget Sound Steward program. Puget Sound Stewards improve and sustain natural areas along estuaries, rivers and beaches throughout the Puget Sound region, including Edmonds. These volunteers work as teams to help EarthCorps keep parks healthy, run restoration events, adapt management plans, and educate the community. EarthCorps provides the education and resources to support stewards in their role and stewards commit to volunteer 25 hours throughout the year in return.

To learn more about the program, attend an information session from 6:30-7:30 p.m. March 15 at the Frances Anderson Center. Snacks and refreshments provided. You can register on EarthCorps calendar here.

For more information, contact Project Manager Mariska Kecskes at mariska@earthcorps.org or 206-322-9296 x204.