Edmonds burglary suspect captured, police say

Edmonds police say that thanks to assistance from Lynnwood police and the King County Sheriff’s Office, they have arrested this man  suspected of breaking in to a home in the 20600 block of 80th Avenue West Feb. 1. The close-up is courtesy of the homeowner, who had a camera inside the home.

