NewsPublic Safety Edmonds burglary suspect captured, police say February 6, 2017 321 3 Edmonds police say that thanks to assistance from Lynnwood police and the King County Sheriff’s Office, they have arrested this man suspected of breaking in to a home in the 20600 block of 80th Avenue West Feb. 1. The close-up is courtesy of the homeowner, who had a camera inside the home.
Excellent work! Take note, would-be burglars… cameras are everywhere in Edmonds. Go steal from people somewhere else.
John, rephrase as to don’t steal period.
Oh, I don’t know about that. In some Middle Eastern countries hands are chopped off when people steal. Interestingly, crime rates for theft are very low.
Maybe our above criminal should take a trip!