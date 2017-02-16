Edmonds CC Yemeni students to speak at Friends of Edmonds Library Feb. 23 meeting

Yemeni students from Edmonds Community College will be the guest speakers at the Friends of the Edmonds Library meeting Thursday, Feb. 23.

You can read more about those students in our earlier story here.

The Friends will meet for coffee at 1 p.m., followed by the meeting at 1:30 p.m. Friends memberships are now available, and you can sign up in person at this meeting.

The meeting is at the library’s upstairs Plaza Room, 650 Main St. Admission is free.

