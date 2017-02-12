Edmonds Chamber hosting contest for July 4th National Anthem singer

Want to sing the Star-Spangled Banner in front of a crowd? The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce has announced a new contest to find the next singer of America’s national anthem during Edmonds’ 2017 4th of July fireworks celebration, which draws more than 10,000 people.

The contest is open to all ages and the residents of Edmonds, Woodway, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Brier. Contestants will complete an online application and upload a video of themselves singing the Star-Spangled Banner. A panel of professional singing teachers will judge and select our winner.

The online-only application deadline is March 15, and video submissions must be received by April 30. (An upload link will be provided.) A parent signature will be required for anyone under age 18.

The winner must be able to perform on July 4, 2017

All videos will be screened in early May and top finalists will be judged by a panel of four. On June 1, the winner will be announced, as well as the runner-up, who will be asked to perform if the winner is unable.