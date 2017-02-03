Edmonds Downtown Alliance seeking applicants for part-time administrator

The Edmonds Downtown Alliance is currently taking applications for a 2017 part-time contract administrator position.

The Edmonds Downtown Alliance – or Ed! for short – has 300 members that represent a range of retail and service businesses in downtown Edmonds. Ed! members create annual work plans and collaborate with community partners with the goal of ensuring downtown “stays lively, attractive and prosperous,” an Ed! announcement said.

The job averages about 10 hours a week and includes such tasks as keeping the edmondsdowntown.org website up-to-date, designing monthly member updates and maintaining financial records.

Interested parties can send their resume and cover letter to hello@edmondsdowntown.org by Feb. 8. You can find the full job description here.