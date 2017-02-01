Edmonds’ favorite trivia game now at 6:30 PM starting Thursday

Here’s a news flash for those planning to attend this Thursday’s Taki Tiki Trivia: Other Edmonds merchants are now donating prizes for this popular, fun, free, family-friendly event.

Last week’s winning team took home a $25 gift card from Bar Dojo, and a $25 gift card from Taki Tiki. The second-place winners earned a $10 Taki Tiki Trivia gift card and third prize won coupons for the gift shop at the Edmonds Historical Museum.

One trivia player exclaimed, “This is my favorite trivia game in town — plus Taki Tiki serves yummy desserts!”

A reminder that starting this Thursday, Taki Tiki Trivia begins a half hour later at 6:30 p.m., per requests from working folks who want to get in on the fun. Happy hour food prices are in effect for trivia players throughout the competition and up to eight players are permitted per team. Anyone may join another team, which is a great way to make new friends.

Be sure to read My Edmonds News, because at least one question from its content is always featured. Other sponsors are the Cascadia Art Museum and the Edmonds Historical Society.

Prizes change every week — which is another part of the fun. Sometimes there’s even a prize for the team with the most creative name.