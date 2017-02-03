Edmonds Floretum Garden Club to present bee keeping workshop Feb. 11

Edmonds Floretum Garden Club will present a Saturday workshop Feb. 11, “Introduction to Bee Keeping and Garden Pollinators,” featuring Paul Bryant, a former science teacher, Master Gardener and backyard beekeeper.

Bryant will give a presentation with current science, slides and stories about bees and pollinators of many kinds from his own personal experience as a backyard beekeeper. Included is an overview of the state of honey bees and the latest on Colony Collapse Disorder, along with easy and effective tips for improving the health and yield of your garden.

There will be time for questions and discussion.

The workshop will run from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 11 at Edmonds’ Coldwell Bank Bain meeting room, 108-5th Ave. S. It’s free though donations are welcome, with proceeds to benefit local educational organizations.