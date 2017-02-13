Edmonds Healthy Eating: Holiday truffles

Although Feb. 14 is Valentine’s Day, I consider all of February to be the month of love and self-care. We are well past the winter holidays and careening into Valentine’s Day, which happens to be the holiday with the second-highest sales of chocolate candy. (Halloween is first!) It’s easy to lose sight of the fact that many of us have made attempts to get rid of extra weight gained during the winter holidays (Thanksgiving through New Year’s). Having sweets doesn’t mean that you have to overindulge.

As many of you know, my philosophy has been “everything in moderation.” Savor your treats. Choose dark chocolate over white chocolate and milk chocolate. One piece of high-quality chocolate can be very satisfying, especially if you eat it slowly and mindfully. Remember dark chocolate is full of antioxidants, so you don’t have to beat yourself up for having a small piece!

Here is a delicious and EASY way to enjoy Valentine’s Day — especially if you share the results with someone you care about.

Silky Dark Chocolate Avocado Truffles

Ingredients:

~1 Medium avocado, ripe and soft

~1/2 cup dates, soaked in warm water and drained

~1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder, plus 2 tablespoons reserved for dusting

~1 1/2 tablespoons coconut oil, melted

~1 1/2 tablespoons coconut flour (you can make this by pulverizing unsweetened coconut flakes in a food processor)

~Dash of sea salt

Instructions:

~Place all ingredients in a blender or food processor (except for the 2 tablespoons of cocoa powder, which are reserved for dusting).

~Blend on high for 5 minutes (until silky smooth).

~Prepare an assembly line with a plate and a parchment paper. Tape the paper down to prevent it from moving. Sprinkle it with the 2 tablespoons of cocoa powder.

~Scoop one tablespoon of the batter and roll into a ball.

~Roll the ball over the cocoa powder on the parchment paper. Place it on the plate.

~Repeat until all batter is rolled into balls and covered in cocoa powder.

~Refrigerate balls 2-3 hours until hardened and enjoy! Remember to eat them slowly, savor and share!

— By Deborah Binder

Deborah Binder lives in Edmonds with her family. She is “dancing with N.E.D.” (no evidence of disease) after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2009. She is a foodie who loves to cook from scratch and share here experiments with her family and friends. She attended culinary school on the East Coast and freelances around town for local chefs. Her current interest in food is learning to eat for health and wellness, while at the same time enjoying the pleasures of the table. As Julia Child once said, “Everything in moderation including butter.” Deborah can be contacted at jaideborah@yahoo.com.