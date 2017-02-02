Edmonds Healthy Eating: Resolve to broaden your food horizons in 2017

We have completed the first month of 2017. I am sure many of you made some type of New Year’s Resolution with regards to exercise, food, healthy eating, drinking, losing weight or some version of a health-related issue. I have tried to use resolutions but over the years I have found that they really don’t work for me. I end up feeling disappointed with myself because I haven’t kept up, over-promised, under-delivered or some variation of “failure.”

With regards to healthy eating, I have tried many variations of diets. For years I was a strict vegetarian and for about a year I was a vegan. But when cancer hit almost seven years ago, I found that I had to eat small amounts of animal protein in order to keep severe anemia at bay. It took me almost two years to remedy my iron deficiency. Eventually I returned to an almost vegetarian lifestyle but I have never returned to being a strict vegan or vegetarian. Cheese. I love cheese too much. I know many of you will tell me that dairy is the devil. What I strive for is a diet that keeps my body functioning and my mind clear.

My point is that we all have a personal view about what a healthy diet “should” be. Like politics, I think it is important to listen to one another in order to applaud what we have in common as well as respect our differences. What works for you may be vastly different from what works for me. One food may allow my body to sing and that same food will make your body feel bloated.

Healthy eating is a constant experimentation. I think trying new foods and cuisines is a great way to expand ones culinary horizons. I am grateful to live in a metropolitan area that celebrates foods from all over the world. We are literally a melting pot of food here.

I encourage you to try a new recipe or a new restaurant over the next several weeks that represents a country that is out of the ordinary for you. Try new spices in the food that you usually prepare at home.

How does the food make you feel? Experimentation will break up the monotony of our ordinary and comfortable way of eating. Broadening your horizons may allow you to enjoy healthy eating in a new dimension.

I would love to hear about your experiments. Happy Eating!

— By Deborah Binder

Deborah Binder lives in Edmonds with her family. She is “dancing with N.E.D.” (no evidence of disease) after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2009. She is a foodie who loves to cook from scratch and share here experiments with her family and friends. She attended culinary school on the East Coast and freelances around town for local chefs. Her current interest in food is learning to eat for health and wellness, while at the same time enjoying the pleasures of the table. As Julia Child once said, “Everything in moderation including butter.” Deborah can be contacted at jaideborah@yahoo.com.