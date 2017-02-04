Edmonds High alum focus of story about mystery man found in England

1 of 2

Several My Edmonds News readers shared articles, seen in both The Washington Post and The Guardian newspapers, detailing the sad story of an elderly American man abandoned by his son and wife at a Hereford, England bus station in 2015 — and his connection to Edmonds.

According to this article in the Washington Post, the man — who had an American accent — was in good health “but he had no idea who or where he was.” He was taken to the hospital in Hereford, located 150 miles northwest of London, and while there “uttered the name ‘Roger Curry,'” the article said. He was placed in a nursing home while authorities tried to determine his identity, with no success.

Finally, after an appeal to the press, a California woman saw a BBC program on the man. She found a photo from a 1958 Edmonds High School yearbook, which looked like a younger version of the man in the BBC story. That led authorities to identify the man as Earl Roger Curry, now 76, of Whittier, Calif. Turns out that Curry, a retired nurse, was suffering from Alzheimer’s and had been camping out with his wife in the yard of their burnt-out home. According to police documents, Curry took a trip to England with his wife and son, where he was purposely left behind.

My Edmonds News reached out to Helen Gregory-Nopson, who runs the Edmonds High School Class of 1958 website, to see if she was familiar with Curry’s story. Gregory-Nopson, who now lives in Skagit County, said she was contacted by the West Mercia (UK) police around March of 2016, and was also interviewed by BBC as well as other news media.

“I did not know Roger back in our high school years, nor can I locate any of our classmates that actually knew him,” said Gregory-Nopson. “Keep in mind, many of our classmates have died, taking whatever knowledge they may have had with them,” she added.

— By Teresa Wippel