Edmonds joining other cities in Olympia this week to lobby for key issues

Approximately 370 city officials, including representatives from the City of Edmonds, are gathering in Olympia on Wednesday and Thursday for the Association of Washington Cities’ annual City Action Days conference. City officials will engage with legislators about city priority issues and ask that they maintain support of critical city revenues and programs.

“We are here to help legislators and the Governor recognize that our state’s success depends on the success of cities and towns,” said Association for Washington Cities President Jim Restucci, Mayor of Sunnyside. “Cities are where the majority of the state’s residents live and where revenues are raised.”

Conference attendees, which include mayors, councilmembers and other appointed officials from Washington’s 281 cities and towns, are asking state policymakers to support these five city priorities:

– Public records: Modernize the Public Records Act so that cities can continue to provide open and transparent government services to our residents.

– Homelessness, housing & human services: Enhance efforts to increase affordable housing, decrease homelessness, and improve a strained behavioral health system.

– Local infrastructure: Revitalize key infrastructure assistance programs that support job creation, health and safety, and quality of life.

– Local authority: Respect city authority to respond to local needs.

-City-state partnership: Maintain critical funding of key services and programs.

Founded in 1933, the Association for Washington Cities is a private, nonprofit, nonpartisan corporation that represents Washington’s cities and towns before the state Legislature, the state executive branch, and with regulatory agencies.