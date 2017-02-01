Edmonds Kind of Play: Family fun in store at this Saturday’s Kidstock!

It was years into my tenure as an Edmonds resident before I fully understood how lucky we are to have a local, historic venue in the Edmonds Center for the Arts. My first experience with the ECA, besides seeing it while looking for a parking spot during the Farmer’s Market or soccer practice at Civic Field, was when my youngest son’s preschool went to see a matinee of the Nutcracker. Since that trip, I have been there for some great events including a performance at my kids’ ECA summer camp, Edmonds Comedy Night, which will happen again Feb. 17-18, the “Helping Boys Thrive” summit, and a showing of The Red Balloon during ECA’s anniversary party.

My favorite trip to the ECA was just a couple of weeks ago to see The Indigo Girls. There is not a bad seat in the house and besides, any proximity to the activism-fueled harmony of the Indigo Girls is enough to make you float through the following couple of days.

Continuing ECA’s range as a theatre that has both big name acts and inclusive local events, Kidstock! is coming up this weekend, Saturday, Feb. 4.

Kidstock, which the ECA considers its cornerstone of family programming, is a free, fun- filled day of music, theatre, arts educations workshops and activities. The Kidstock! 2017 Main Stage will feature Grammy-nominated band Recess Monkey, kindie-rock quintet The Not-Its!, The Seattle Women’s Steel Pan Project, Morning Star Korean Cultural Center, and Book-It Repertory Theatre’s new bilingual play “Last Stop on Market Street,” performed in English and Spanish.” (See below for the Main Stage schedule.)

We have seen both Grammy-nominated Recess Monkey and The Seattle Women’s Steel Pan project and can recommend each group. Also, having taken the Book-It Repertory Theatre’s camp last summer, we’re excited to see them in action on stage, especially since I love “The Last Stop on Market Street.”

Besides the main stage action, Kidstock! will have other indoor fun. About an hour after the Book-It Repertory Theatre’s performance, they will hold an acting workshop in one of the upstairs classrooms for students from kindergarten through second grade. At 10:45 a.m. there will be an intergenerational art workshop with Silver Kite Community Arts, LLC, which is truly aimed at all ages, kids to grandparents.This workshop will involve creating creatures out of recyclable materials. In the ECA’s gym — remember, it used to be a high school — there will be three different bouncy houses separated by age. This is brilliant because parents of little ones don’t want them to get smashed and parents of older ones don’t want to have to stand by the mesh and sternly repeat “watch out for the little ones.”

I spoke to ECA’s Director of Programming, Gillian Jones, Wednesday to get all the information on how the free tickets work. Considering this is a popular event — they had 2,500 participants last year — the ECA suggests pre-registration for tickets in order to streamline the check-in process. However, it is not necessary, and Jones confirmed that you are very welcome to get your tickets on Saturday when you arrive. Tickets are also good for the whole day and you can come for an earlier event and return later in the day with the same tickets. You can pre-register for ECA’s fifth Kidstock! online at www.EC4Arts.org or by calling the ECA Box Office at 425-275-9595.

I also talked to Jones about their all-day button design station, also in one of the classrooms. She told me that it’s a quiet place for kids to come and color and design a button for 2018’s Kidstock! Once all the designs have been submitted, they have a vote and the winner is chosen. Last year’s winner, featuring two kids — one adorably winking — was 11-year-old Manthita.

For more information on the day’s events you can visit the Kidstock! Facebook event page HERE.

9:45 – 10:30 a.m.

The Not-Its!

11 – 11:45 a.m.

Book-It Repertory Theatre’s

Last Stop on Market Street

12:15 – 1 p.m.

Morning Star Korean Cultural Center

1:30 – 2:15 p.m.

The Seattle Women’s Steel Pan Project

2:45 – 3:30 p.m.

Recess Monkey