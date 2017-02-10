Edmonds Kind of Play: Snow days no sweat for summer camps, plus spring break options

Having a snow day forces you to consider the end of the school year, since they cap off breaking the snow day news with the new date for the last day of school. Monday’s snow day put us into a whole new week — June 26 — and Tuesday’s snow day extended the week to include two early-release days ending on Tuesday, June 27. The Edmonds School District Calendar shows that if we have additional snow days, there are two more make-up days on the school calendar, Wednesday, June 28, and Thursday June 29.

My first thought when hearing we’d crossed over into a new week of school was “what will happen with summer camp?!?” This will cause varying degrees of logistical plate spinning for those of us in the Edmonds School District, depending on our work, child care, vacation or camp schedules. I reached out to both Edmonds and Lynnwood Parks and Recreation as well as those in charge of Edmonds School District Summer Music School to talk about how the changes in dates might affect you. While I was at it, I got the info on their spring break offerings April 4-7, in case that impromptu four-day weekend changed your views on a full week with no school.

Lynnwood’s Kamp Kookamunga is a popular summer full-day camp serving a huge age range of kids. Campers are 1st through 7th graders and junior counselors are 8th through 12 graders. This camp is traditionally set to start on the Monday after school ends, so I contacted Recreation Supervisor Kelly Schudde to see if the new addition of snow make-up days would change that. Schudde, known to campers by her nickname “Slyder,” (all counselors have the nicknames, some of my favorite monikers are Juicebox, Dobby, and Donuts) said that as of now, there are currently no changes to the camp start dates. Given the fact that there are two more possible snow make-up days on the Edmonds School District calendar, Schudde explained that they would reevaluate if more make-up days were added.

For spring break, Lynnwood Parks and Recreation is offering a Bricks 4 Kidz camp for ages 6 to 12. “Mining and Crafting” is a Minecraft-themed week-long camp, held at the Recreation Center on 44th Avenue West, which runs from 9 a.m. to noon. Check out the Lynnwood Recreation Guide or call 425-670-5REC for more information.

Edmonds Parks and Recreation has shifted from its full-day summer day camp of the past to offering an eclectic group of camps, each with a different focus. I spoke with Recreation Coordinator Tammy Rankins to see if the addition of make-up days would affect their schedule. In Rankins’ 12 years with the Parks and Rec department, it has never been an issue, so she said there was “no protocol” for the change in schedules and they hadn’t made any decisions yet about the multi-sport camp scheduled to start the week of June 26. In my experience with Edmonds Parks and Recreation, these things are wrapped up and campers are notified in plenty of time.

When I called Parks and Rec, I first spoke with Debbie Johnson, gate keeper at Frances Anderson Center, about the options for spring break. The city is offering two week-long spring break camps, both of which my kids have done and I recommend; a Ranger-Naturalist-led camp and a UK Elite soccer camp. Spring Break Discovery Days, for kids ages 6 to 12, runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through spring break.

During the spring break camp, kids will “learn how our environment was shaped by our unique northwest geology starting from the time of the dinosaurs.” Using games, crafts, and daily park trips, kids will also find out how “glaciers and volcanoes have shaped our land and paved the way for the forests and ecosystems around us as well as the wildlife that we share this area with.”

The UK Elite soccer camp is a well-run, super-fun camp for kids ages 5 to 12. This soccer camp is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and includes a jersey and a player evaluation, which is probably very useful to serious players, but in our case, was mainly adorable. Kids learn “technical and tactical” skills and play daily “World Cup Scrimmages.”

While talking with Debbie about how great these two camps are, she mentioned a class held at the Frances Anderson Center she was also impressed with called M&M Sports Kids Tennis. This tennis class on fundamentals is held at FAC in the gym and is broken up into three age groups — 3-5, 5-7 and 7-10 — with the youngest group meeting mid-day and the latter two groups meeting after school. Debbie said she walked through the gym the other day and was “amazed” at how the teacher was interacting with the students and explained how fun this class looked. The next session starts March 9th and like the Spring Break Camps you can find all the information on RecZone.org or by calling 425-771-0230.

Lastly, I made a call to Laurie Piper in the Edmonds School District Music Office about Summer Music School. In her 10-year stint in this department, they’ve “never” had to change the three-week-long duration. Piper explained that the camp, for students 6th grade and up with at least one year of band, relies on district equipment for the camp that is still being used while school is in session. The start date, per Piper and their web page, is currently “TBD” as they need time to haul and set up the equipment at the camp’s location, Mountlake Terrace High School. I first found out about Summer Music school, which boasts electives like Electronic Dance Music, Korean Drumming and Drama, after seeing them in the Edmonds Kind of 4th parade and look forward to seeing them when we watch the parade. It is clear the Music Office, as well as the local Parks and Rec departments, are right on top of it and working hard to figure out how to work it all out. For more information you can visit the Summer Music School page HERE or call the office at 425-431-7118.

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two young boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time. You can find her on Twitter trying to make sense of begging kids to ” just eat the mac n cheese” @jen_marx.