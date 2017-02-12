    Edmonds Lutheran Church Rainbow Rally demonstrates LGBT support

    179
    2
    1 of 7
    Edmonds City Councilmember Mike Nelson, far right, joins Dan Wilson and Judy McCoid to support the LGBT community and protest the vandalism of rainbow flags at the Edmonds Lutheran Church.
    Craig Cyr (yellow shirt), President of the Edmonds Unitarian-Universalist Congregation, is joined by other demonstrators.
    Flynn Thomas (in pink) is joined by his father Doug Thomas in support of LGBT inclusion.
    An estimated 100 demonstrators lined 84th Avenue West on Sunday morning.
    Demonstrators strike a pose reminiscent of the iconic WW II image of the American flag being raised on Mt. Suribachi after the Allied victory on Iwo Jima.
    Craig Cyr presents a rainbow flag to Edmonds Lutheran Church Pastor Julie Josund to replace the ones stolen from the church sign by vandals.
    Pastor Julie Josund thanks demonstrators.

    An estimated 100 people gathered at Edmonds Lutheran Church on Sunday morning to voice support for the LGBT community with a strong anti-hate message.

    The church, which solidly supports inclusiveness for all, has recently been the target of vandals who have torn down rainbow flags and in one case replaced them with anti-LGBT signage.

    “Three of our flags have been outright stolen,” said Pastor Julie Josund. “And we have had numerous incidents of the flag being torn down and left on the ground.”

    — Photos by Larry Vogel

     

    2 COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here