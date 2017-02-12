Edmonds Lutheran Church Rainbow Rally demonstrates LGBT support

1 of 7

An estimated 100 people gathered at Edmonds Lutheran Church on Sunday morning to voice support for the LGBT community with a strong anti-hate message.

The church, which solidly supports inclusiveness for all, has recently been the target of vandals who have torn down rainbow flags and in one case replaced them with anti-LGBT signage.

“Three of our flags have been outright stolen,” said Pastor Julie Josund. “And we have had numerous incidents of the flag being torn down and left on the ground.”

— Photos by Larry Vogel