Edmonds man accused of impersonating Seattle cop, trying to extort sex from stripper

An Edmonds man is accused of impersonating a Seattle police officer and attempting to extort sex from a dancer at the Déjà Vu Showgirls strip club near Pike Place Market, according to King County prosecutors.

Hunter Davis, 22, was charged last week with first-degree criminal impersonation and first-degree extortion with sexual motivation. He was booked into the King County Jail on Jan. 29 and released the next day after posting $30,000 bail, jail and court records show. Davis is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 15.

Around 3 a.m. on Jan. 29, Davis attempted to sexually touch a 27-year-old dancer at Déjà Vu Showgirls as she performed a lap dance on him, but she repeatedly told him he couldn't touch her, charging papers say. When the dance was over, Davis allegedly asked the woman to have sex with him in exchange for $100. When she declined, he identified himself as a Seattle police officer and told her she was under arrest, quickly flashing something that appeared to be a badge, the charges say.

