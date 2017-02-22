Edmonds march Feb. 25 aims to show suburban solidarity with immigrants, refugees, Muslims

Neighbors from suburban Snohomish County and nearby areas will gather peacefully in downtown Edmonds this Saturday, Feb. 25 in support of immigrants, refugees and the global Muslim community.

Describing herself as a “white, middle-class, suburban-bred soccer mom,” event organizer Julie Hertl of Edmonds envisions the march as a strong statement that these issues are important and relevant not just nationally, but at the micro-local level as well.

“As national outrage builds over recent immigration bans and related actions coming from Washington D.C., we believe it is time to show that the outrage is not limited to the disenfranchised, but is felt just as strongly in white, middle-class America,” she said. “It is our chance to make very clear our shared belief that the collective success at every level of our society from national to neighborhood is built on the contributions of all members of our community regardless of religion, country of origin or immigration status.”

Marchers are asked to gather at Edmonds’ Civic Field on 6th Avenue North, across from the Public Safety Complex at 10:30 a.m. The event will conclude at the Frances Anderson Center play-field, where there will be informational tables, educational materials, petitions and opportunities to become more involved.

For more information and to sign up for the march, go to the event Facebook Page, or email the event organizers at suburbia.rising@gmail.com.

— By Larry Vogel