Reminder: Edmonds march Feb. 25 to support immigrants, refugees, Muslims

Neighbors from suburban Snohomish County and nearby areas will gather peacefully in downtown Edmonds this Saturday, Feb. 25 in support of immigrants, refugees and the global Muslim community.
Describing herself as a “white, middle-class, suburban-bred soccer mom,” event organizer Julie Hertl of Edmonds envisions the march as a strong statement that these issues are important and relevant not just nationally, but at the micro-local level as well.
“As national outrage builds over recent immigration bans and related actions coming from Washington D.C., we believe it is time to show that the outrage is not limited to the disenfranchised, but is felt just as strongly in white, middle-class America,” she said. “It is our chance to make very clear our shared belief that the collective success at every level of our society from national to neighborhood is built on the contributions of all members of our community regardless of religion, country of origin or immigration status.”
Marchers are asked to gather at Edmonds’ Civic Field on 6th Avenue North, across from the Public Safety Complex at 10:30 a.m. The event will conclude at the Frances Anderson Center play-field, where there will be informational tables, educational materials, petitions and opportunities to become more involved.
For more information and to sign up for the march, go to the event Facebook Page, or email the event organizers at suburbia.rising@gmail.com.
— By Larry Vogel
Let us open up Edmonds to all Tents RV’s and all
What a positive and wonderful statement to make. Gestures such as this march are so meaningful and important.
Let’s not open Edmonds to all Tents and RVS. I have no problem if immigrants come in legally. But I don’t want to SUPPORT them . I would rather my money go to our VETERANS or military. People that share our values.
May be if we stop bombing other countries fewer of them would need to come here to save their lives and by all means support Veterans For Peace in empowering veterans for fight for their own Rights an those of Deported Veterans.
My values, as a man born and bred in the USA are to share and to support those whose only crime is an attempt to provide a secure future for their families. I want to bring our VETERANS home and have our national politicians become much more circumspect about sending VETERANS out to kill and die in vain as was done in Iraq at great cost in lasting enmity against us. Who are you to say that someone, say Juan Trevino does not have a right to settle in San Diego, or San Antonio, or Los Angeles, or El Paso, or Irvine, or Seattle or anywhere else in the USA? To keep faith with my distant German ancestors, who found a place in this land, I will not be a JERK and say I’ve got mine, close the door.