Edmonds Police Blotter, Feb. 14-21

22400 block 95th Place West: A woman reported a court order violation that began on Jan. 18 and has continued in the form of multiple emails.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting and was transported to and booked into Snohomish County Jail.
23700 block 78th Place West: A suspicious person walked through the backyard of a residence.
Feb. 15
7600 block 212th Street Southwest: An argument was reported between girlfriend and boyfriend.
23500 block Highway 99: A residential burglary was reported at a trailer park.
21900 block Highway 99: Two subjects were given trespass warnings from Winco after using the restroom for unusual amount of time.
250 5th Avenue North: A found knife was turned into the police station.
1100 block 7th Avenue South: A taxi driver was defrauded by a man using stolen credit card.
17100 block 67th Avenue West: ID and credit card were found in a yard.
8400 block 191st Street Southwest: Banking information was compromised.
23200 block 100th Avenue West: A woman separated from her husband reported that he shoved their 12-year-old child in the face.
21900 block Highway 99: Illegal narcotics were found on a man who was arrested for warrants.
21500 block 73rd Place West: A report of a 911 hang-up call led to an investigation of a verbal domestic dispute.
Feb. 16
23900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and methamphetamine.
23800 block Highway 99: A suspicious male was contacted and arrested for a warrant.
21500 block Highway 99: A woman reported that her purse was stolen after she left it on a Community Transit bus.
7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A student sold a classmate marijuana and both were found later illegally smoking it on campus.
23800 block 104th Avenue West: Theft of moped from storage shed reported.
24000 block 76th Avenue West: About $10 in change was stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked beside victim’s house overnight.
21900 block Highway 99: Police investigated a verbal domestic dispute between husband and wife in Winco Foods parking lot.
7500 block 212th Street Southwest: Police received a report of a wallet stolen from a massage office. The suspect attempted to use the victim’s credit card at local convenience store shortly after the theft was reported.
23400 block Highway 99: A traffic stop led to a DUI arrest.
Feb. 17
8600 block 194th and 193rd Place Southwest: Thefts from unlocked cars reported.
22800 block 100th Avenue West: A lost wallet was reported.
100 block West Dayton: Ex-husband violated no-contact order by emailing and texting the victim.
7600 block 232nd Street Southwest: Victim’s mailbox was found open with mail strewn around area. A credit card that was being mailed to the victim has been used in area businesses.
22100 block 90th Avenue West: Police contacted subjects living in a bank-owned home without permission of bank.
21500 block Highway 99: Police investigating report of a found gun find that it was actually a realistic toy gun.
21500 block Highway 99: A purse was stolen from a store. The cell phone inside was later tracked and located, resulting in an arrest.
22000 block 84th Avenue West: A man was booked for DUI.
23900 block 102nd Avenue West: Report of a verbal argument between husband and wife.
Feb. 18
Timberlane Road/Wachusett Road: Verbal domestic dispute between an adult male and juvenile female who are in a dating relationship.
7400 block 230th Street Southwest: A man found discarded neighborhood mail in his backyard
18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A man was arrested and booked on a theft warrant.
21500 block Highway 99: Two men were trespassed from a local thrift store. One of the men claimed an assault occurred; however, an investigation revealed this was false.
Feb. 19
1000 block Main Street: A traffic stop led to a DUI arrest.
400 block Main Street: A vehicle was impounded after police determined the driver’s license was suspended.
7800 block 193rd Place Southwest: Credit cards from a lost wallet were used after an Edmonds resident discovered the wallet was missing.
7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.
23600 block Highway 99: Teens were arrested for shoplifting and being in possession of alcohol.
Feb. 20
17000 block 74th Avenue West: Victim reported ID theft.
22700 block 76th Avenue West: A manager reported theft of cash from a locked office
22700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was taken from a car lot.
7500 block 220th Street Southwest: Items were stolen from padlocked rental truck.
17800 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested on a confirmed misdemeanor warrant out of Edmonds PD for a domestic violence order violation.
21900 block Highway 99: Subject was given a trespass warning from Starbucks.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: Subject was arrested for violating a court order and for possessing illegal drugs.
23100 block 75th Place West: Police responded to a verbal argument between roommates.
24100 block Highway 99: Police contacted a suspicious person and made an arrest on felony drug charges.
Feb. 21
700 block 14th Way Southwest: A man going through a divorce reported his house was locked up, preventing his entry.
22300 block Highway 99: A woman was criminally trespassed from a local business.