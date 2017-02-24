Edmonds Police Blotter, Feb. 14-21

Feb. 14

22400 block 95th Place West: A woman reported a court order violation that began on Jan. 18 and has continued in the form of multiple emails.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting and was transported to and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

23700 block 78th Place West: A suspicious person walked through the backyard of a residence.

Feb. 15

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: An argument was reported between girlfriend and boyfriend.

23500 block Highway 99: A residential burglary was reported at a trailer park.

21900 block Highway 99: Two subjects were given trespass warnings from Winco after using the restroom for unusual amount of time.

250 5th Avenue North: A found knife was turned into the police station.

1100 block 7th Avenue South: A taxi driver was defrauded by a man using stolen credit card.

17100 block 67th Avenue West: ID and credit card were found in a yard.

8400 block 191st Street Southwest: Banking information was compromised.

23200 block 100th Avenue West: A woman separated from her husband reported that he shoved their 12-year-old child in the face.

21900 block Highway 99: Illegal narcotics were found on a man who was arrested for warrants.

21500 block 73rd Place West: A report of a 911 hang-up call led to an investigation of a verbal domestic dispute.

Feb. 16

23900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and methamphetamine.

23800 block Highway 99: A suspicious male was contacted and arrested for a warrant.

21500 block Highway 99: A woman reported that her purse was stolen after she left it on a Community Transit bus.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A student sold a classmate marijuana and both were found later illegally smoking it on campus.

23800 block 104th Avenue West: Theft of moped from storage shed reported.

24000 block 76th Avenue West: About $10 in change was stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked beside victim’s house overnight.

21900 block Highway 99: Police investigated a verbal domestic dispute between husband and wife in Winco Foods parking lot.

7500 block 212th Street Southwest: Police received a report of a wallet stolen from a massage office. The suspect attempted to use the victim’s credit card at local convenience store shortly after the theft was reported.

23400 block Highway 99: A traffic stop led to a DUI arrest.

Feb. 17

8600 block 194th and 193rd Place Southwest: Thefts from unlocked cars reported.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A lost wallet was reported.

100 block West Dayton: Ex-husband violated no-contact order by emailing and texting the victim.

7600 block 232nd Street Southwest: Victim’s mailbox was found open with mail strewn around area. A credit card that was being mailed to the victim has been used in area businesses.

22100 block 90th Avenue West: Police contacted subjects living in a bank-owned home without permission of bank.

21500 block Highway 99: Police investigating report of a found gun find that it was actually a realistic toy gun.

21500 block Highway 99: A purse was stolen from a store. The cell phone inside was later tracked and located, resulting in an arrest.

22000 block 84th Avenue West: A man was booked for DUI.

23900 block 102nd Avenue West: Report of a verbal argument between husband and wife.

Feb. 18

Timberlane Road/Wachusett Road: Verbal domestic dispute between an adult male and juvenile female who are in a dating relationship.

7400 block 230th Street Southwest: A man found discarded neighborhood mail in his backyard

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A man was arrested and booked on a theft warrant.

21500 block Highway 99: Two men were trespassed from a local thrift store. One of the men claimed an assault occurred; however, an investigation revealed this was false.

Feb. 19

1000 block Main Street: A traffic stop led to a DUI arrest.

400 block Main Street: A vehicle was impounded after police determined the driver’s license was suspended.

7800 block 193rd Place Southwest: Credit cards from a lost wallet were used after an Edmonds resident discovered the wallet was missing.

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.

23600 block Highway 99: Teens were arrested for shoplifting and being in possession of alcohol.

Feb. 20

17000 block 74th Avenue West: Victim reported ID theft.

22700 block 76th Avenue West: A manager reported theft of cash from a locked office

22700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was taken from a car lot.

7500 block 220th Street Southwest: Items were stolen from padlocked rental truck.

17800 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested on a confirmed misdemeanor warrant out of Edmonds PD for a domestic violence order violation.

21900 block Highway 99: Subject was given a trespass warning from Starbucks.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Subject was arrested for violating a court order and for possessing illegal drugs.

23100 block 75th Place West: Police responded to a verbal argument between roommates.

24100 block Highway 99: Police contacted a suspicious person and made an arrest on felony drug charges.

Feb. 21

700 block 14th Way Southwest: A man going through a divorce reported his house was locked up, preventing his entry.

22300 block Highway 99: A woman was criminally trespassed from a local business.