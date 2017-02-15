Edmonds Police Blotter: Feb. 7-14

Feb. 7

23800 block Highway 99: Vehicle window was broken and items taken.

7900 block 218th Street Southwest: Husband accused wife of cheating on him; he hit her and broke her phone. He was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

18900 block 83rd Avenue West: Victim reported scam/theft of money during real estate transaction.

22000 block Highway 99: Man attempted to use counterfeit currency at local gas station.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: Woman called police to report bag of found property, with multiple documents inside belonging to different people.

21900 block Highway 99 A woman was stopped by store loss prevention for shoplifting.

Feb. 8

23500 block 92nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic was reported between a man and woman.

Pine Street/6th Avenue South: A single-vehicle collision resulted in driver arrest on multiple charges.

8000 block Talbot Road: House alarm led to burglary investigation.

22500 block Highway 99: A subject was trespassed from Rite Aid at manager’s request.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifter at store was identified but not charged; checks in his possession were taken as possibly stolen.

21500 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from Value Village.

21900 block Highway 99: A counterfeit $10 bill was used in an attempt to purchase food at Dick’s Drive-In.

23600 Block Highway 99: A subject was trespassed from Dollar Tree.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Report of possible elder exploitation reported; forwarded to Adult Protective Services and Shoreline police.

21500 block Highway 99: Four subjects were trespassed from Value Village.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for trespassing.

21400 block 95th Avenue West: An adult male son with autism was reported missing from home. Was later found by Seattle police.

Feb. 9

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A subject refused to leave Swedish Edmonds Hospital after discharge. Was given public assistance transport to Everett and a trespass warning from hospital.

23600 block Highway 99: Man arrested at Safeway for shoplifting also had a warrant so was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

8700 block 242nd Street Southwest: A man told police his name and personal information were used to open fraudulent Century Link account.

9100 block 184th Street Southwest: A verbal argument was reported between mother and son, no assault.

23800 block Edmonds Way: Grandmother made multiple fraudulent deposits/withdrawals in granddaughter’s bank account.

22600 block Highway 99: Identity theft reported.

21900 Highway 99: Two subjects were caught shoplifting and were arrested for drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

22200 block Highway 99: A man smashed out a window at a motel and left.

Feb. 10

6900 block 220th Street Southwest: A police traffic stop led to DUI arrest of driver and seizure of marijuana.

22900 block Edmonds Way: Forced entry into shed reported.

21900 block Highway 99: During a search of shoplifter in custody, police discovered subject had meth in his pocket.

9100 block Park Road: Subject reported that he was threatened over phone by wife’s new beau.

23600 block Highway 99: An upset business patron repeatedly threatened to strike manager. A police report was taken to document incident.

21900 block Highway 99: A man caught shoplifting was arrested for drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

400 block Main Street: A collision led to a DUI arrest.

Feb. 11

20800 block 76th Avenue West: Domestic verbal argument reported.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Theft of cell phone at Swedish Hospital. Cell phone was recovered; victim declined to press charges.

23400 block 78th Avenue West: A man was seen opening mailboxes but no known theft occurred.

23900 block 74th Avenue West: Someone entered the garage of the victim’s residence and prowled victim’s vehicle, taking a purse and a laptop. Laptop was entered as stolen.

21400 block Highway 99: A cell phone was stolen at McDonald’s. The victim followed suspect and recovered phone. Suspects were cited and released.

8700 block 241st Place Southwest: Theft of mail reported.

21000 block 83rd Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen. Was located in Lynnwood 15 minutes later and returned to owner.

23200 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic dispute occurred between a man and woman.

100 block Dayton Street: A wallet was stolen from a health club locker.

8300 block 184th Street Southwest: Binoculars were stolen from vehicle.

23800 block 104th Avenue West: Dispute reported between two roommates.

Feb. 12

7300 block 225th Street Southwest: A gym bag was found next to fence of house.

100 block Dayton Street: Police conducted a suicide investigation.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 13

23600 block Highway 99: Police responded to call regarding hit-and-run collision but determined report was unfounded.

600 block Edmonds Way: Commercial burglary reported.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: Man reported he lost a Chromebook at a local coffee store.

1000 block 9th Avenue South: Online identity theft reported.

21600 block 84th Avenue West: Gas was siphoned from a YMCA bus parked over the weekend at Chase Lake Elementary School.

23800 block Highway 99: A local business was burglarized during the weekend.

23900 block 84th Avenue West: Vehicle prowl with theft reported.

7900 block 194th Place Southwest: Father requested police advice regarding family issues as a result of a recent verbal domestic dispute.

23200 block Highway 99: Theft of license plate reported.

21500 block Highway 99: A woman who was looking into vehicles at Value Village was trespassed.

21500 block Highway 99: A woman who shoplifted from Value Village was trespassed.

Feb. 14

20000 block 24th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline: Police provided K-9 assist to King County Sheriffs Office in Shoreline for attempted residential burglary.