Edmonds Police Blotter, Jan. 24-31

Jan. 24

24100 block 100th Avenue West: A bag filled with personal items and mail was found in the back of a pick-up truck.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: Toilet paper was set on fire in high school bathroom.

10500 block Alan A Dale Place: Guns and tools were stolen from a residence.

700 block 4th Avenue South: A man claimed he was assaulted by two men. There were no injuries or witnesses, and the suspects denied an altercation occurred.

Jan. 25

21000 block 80th Avenue West: Victim reported that someone attempted to pry open a door on vehicle parked in owner’s driveway sometime overnight.

23800 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a motel.

200 block 6th Avenue North: Police conducting a traffic stop involving a driver with a suspended license noticed in plain view the subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia and heroin. A search revealed heroin, meth and paraphernalia.

21900 block Highway 99: A man purchased a fake cell phone that had been advertised for sale online.

23100 block 100th Avenue West: Subjects brought backpacks and boxes of items into a business, asking the owner to store them for two hours. After 7.5 hours there was no sign of the subjects, so owner turned property over to police for safekeeping.

700 Edmonds Way: Altercation was reported between residents of a care facility.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman arrested for prostitution found in possession of illegal drugs

21900 block Highway 99: A woman caught shoplifting at a business was arrested for second-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance and two warrants.

Jan. 26

20800 block 76th Avenue West; Police received a report of a verbal domestic dispute involving a slashed tire.

21900 block Highway 99: Victim reported receiving threatening text messages from suspect

300 block 5th Avenue South: A pharmacy was burglarized by two unknown suspects.

8400 block 191st Street Southwest: Burglary reported in a residence being worked on, with tools, a new electrical panel box, DVDs and CDs along with pewter figurines stolen in past few days.

17200 block Sea Lawn Place: A woman reported that someone had broken into her parked vehicle during the weekend.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman shoplifted a Hostess Lemon pie at Winco.

23600 block Highway 99: Alcohol was shoplifted from Safeway.

22500 block Highway 99: Theft of cosmetics reported.

Jan. 27

100 block West Dayton Street: Theft of watch from athletic club locker room reported.

900 block 5th Avenue South: Step-grandson violated a court order against his grandfather.

Jan. 28

700 block 14th Way Southwest: Police responded to an ongoing verbal dispute between people in beginning stages of divorce.

23300 block Edmonds Way: Woman reported unlawful use of her government-issued cash card.

18700 block 81st Avenue West: A man was taken to the hospital after he became assaultive as a result of drug use.

Jan. 29

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Theft of food from restaurant reported.

Jan. 30

22200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for illegal drug possession after being trespassed from a motel.

9200 block 217th Street Southwest: Theft of firearm and other items from residence reported.

21700 block 98th Avenue West: Theft of mail led to identity theft.

21900 block Highway 99: A man came out of a business and noticed several small scratches on the hood of his vehicle.

8500 block 196th Street Southwest: Theft of bicycle reported.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested after shoplifting items from store.

Jan. 31

21900 block Highway 99: Shoplifting incident led to drug arrest.