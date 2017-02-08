Edmonds Police Blotter, Jan. 31-Feb. 8

Jan. 31

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered for Port Angeles PD and a man was arrested.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: Manager of 7-11 turned over for safekeeping property that was found in the store.

7000 block 181st Place West: A dog bite was reported.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: Graffiti was discovered on the south side of Edmonds-Woodway High School.

10600 block 235th Place Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

9200 block 187th Street Southwest: Police were called after a mobile mechanic hired off Craig’s List provided an inaccurate diagnosis of reporting party’s vehicle and left with $295. The reporting party was advised of procedures for small claims court.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A smart phone was found on street

Feb. 1

21900 block Highway 99: A theft suspect was arrested on felony drug and identity theft charges.

700 block Daley Street: Police were called to a disturbance caused by ex-husband during child exchange at residence.

22000 block Highway 99: Lynnwood Honda customer’s vehicle was prowled while parked overnight in the service area.

7400 block 218th Street Southwest: An argument was reported between acquaintances.

21600 block 92nd Avenue West: A home was burglarized, with multiple items stolen. Entry was gained by breaking glass of side door.

8300 block 198th Street Southwest: Theft of debit card information led to fraudulent use of card.

20600 block 80th Avenue West: A daytime burglary was reported.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

22400 block 73rd Place West: A vehicle was reported stolen.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A woman shoplifted items from QFC but left her purse behind.

Feb. 2

23600 block Highway 99: Police responded to report of a possible shoplift.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman trespassed from a business was arrested on a warrant and possessing drug paraphernalia.

600 block Main Street: A disturbance was reported involving a homeowners association representative, workers and a condo owner.

8400 block 200th Street Southwest: A man who was authorized to be taken into custody on a mental health authorization fled during a police attempt to detain him.

8000 block 206th Street Southwest: Reporting party found a backpack and red sweatshirt/gloves discarded on property. Was connected to area burglaries that occurred the previous day.

7900 block 194th Place Southwest: A man who got into a physical fight with his dad and brother was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

Feb. 3

23800 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

21100 block 78th Avenue West: Police conducted a welfare check on a 15-year-old boy who didn’t show up for school and made an allegation against his father for disciplining him. No evidence of an assault found.

200 block 5th Avenue North: Police served a search warrant on a vehicle and located illegal narcotic and drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 4

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Theft was reported from Denny’s.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was “keyed” while parked at Edmonds- Woodway High School.

22900 block 102nd Place West: Tools were taken from a construction site.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: A man reported that his ex-roommate called his cell phone and made threats against him.

7300 block 213th Street Southwest: Attempted theft of vehicle at Park 212 Apartments.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplift occurred at WinCo Foods.

Feb. 5

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman who engaged in a “dine and dash” at a restaurant was arrested for theft.

23500 block Edmonds Way: Verbal argument reported between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

23000 block Highway 99: A woman attempted to use a fake $100 bill.

8700 block 241st Place Southwest: A woman was assaulted by her roommate.

Feb. 6

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A patient at Swedish/Edmonds Hospital was arrested after damaging hospital property.

21800 block 95th Avenue West: A check was stolen from the mailbox and written in another name, then cashed for $300. The name was not known to victim.

21900 block Highway 99: Police contacted a subject who was sleeping and not buying anything inside Starbucks, with issue reported as an ongoing problem. Subject was trespassed from business for one year.

22900 block Highway 99: A man who attempted to order a pizza threatened an employee after being told that the store he called doesn’t deliver to his address.

21100 block Highway 99: A broken front door was reported.

23100 block 75th Place West: Police responded to a domestic violence order violation and threats to kill.

Feb. 7

23800 block Highway 99: A window was broken and items taken from a vehicle.