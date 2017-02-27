Edmonds police locate truck suspected of hitting city worker

Edmonds police said Monday that thanks to a tip received via social media, they have located the white pickup truck suspected of striking and injuring City of Edmonds Public Works employee Vince Smith Feb. 18, then leaving the scene.

According to police, Smith was stopped in the 7700 block of 196th Street Southwest, working on a water valve, when he was struck. He was pinned between the vehicles, receiving a broken ankle in the process.

The truck, which took off without stopping, was captured on video a few houses away.

The investigation is ongoing, police said on Facebook, adding that “more information will be released as circumstances allow.”