Edmonds police seeking white truck that hit city worker

Edmonds police are asking for the public’s help in finding a white pickup truck that struck and injured a city worker last weekend, then fled the scene.

According to Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Shane Hawley, the incident occurred at 3:37 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 in the 7700 block of 196th Street Southwest. The City of Edmonds employee was stopped in a lane of travel, working on a water valve, with flashing lights and a safety vest.

A white truck, described as a “smaller size” GMC or Chevy, struck the worker, pinning him between the vehicles. Luckily, the man was able to get mostly out of the way, but he did receive a broken ankle, Hawley said.

“The truck took off without stopping and was captured on video, a few houses away,” Hawley said.

Police provided a still photo of the truck, which has no tailgate and has a cargo box in the back that seems to be at an odd angle. The passenger side headlamp assembly looks to be knocked out, and a piece of the vehicle was left behind.

Anyone with information about the crash or who recognizes the suspect vehicle can call police at 425-771-0200 or leave an anonymous tip at 425-771-0212 or via the online tips website link here: www.edmondswa.gov/police/anonymous-tip.html.