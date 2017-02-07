Edmonds School District closes all schools again Tuesday

Due to icy road conditions, the Edmonds School District decided to close all schools again Tuesday. All afternoon and evening activities are also canceled.

The district earlier in the morning said it was going to start two hours late, but then an hour later issued a notice they were canceling classes and activities altogether.

With the additional snow day, the district has added a new school day to the end of the school calendar — Tuesday, June 27. Here is a reminder of the end-of-year schedule:

Thursday, June 22 – full day of school

Friday, June 23 – full day of school

Monday, June 26 – early release day

Tuesday, June 27 – early release day