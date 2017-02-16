Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for January

Edmonds Heights K-12

Rosalie McCall

Mother’s Name: Cyndi Sparre

Father’s Name: Travis Sparre

GPA: 3.4

Current Employment: I am currently employed at the Taco Time in Edmonds.

Future Educational Goals: I am planning on earning my paralegal degree through Edmonds Community College.

Future Career Goals: After all of my schooling, I hope to work as a paralegal in the Seattle area.

Jason Hinton

Mother’s Name: Melissa Hinton

Father’s Name: Free Hinton

ASB: Current member of the ASB program at my school.

Future Educational Goals: To learn about and learn to create superior art styles and forms.

Future Career Goals: To achieve financial stability with a well paying job likely in the graphic arts industry.

Edmonds-Woodway High School

Madelyn Reunanen

Mother’s Name: Cathy Reunanen

Father’s Name: Heikki Reunanen

GPA: 3.845

Clubs & Activities: National Honors Society

ASB: ASB Executive Publicity Officer

Athletics: Volleyball for three years and tennis for two years

Awards: Edmonds Boys and Girls Club youth of the quarter; Edmonds Boys and Girls Club youth of the year

Community Service: Coach and referee for the Edmonds Boys and Girls Club

Future Educational Goals: I plan to attend Western Washington University this upcoming fall.

Future Career Goals: I would like to become an Elementary School Teacher.

Brandt Fisher

Mother’s Name: Zoe Fisher

Father’s Name: Fisher

GPA:3.93

Clubs & Activities: Jazz 1; Wind Symphony; Jazz Saxophonist; I Play gigs around Edmonds/Lynnwood with my own group.

Honors: Drum Major at Edmonds-Woodway High

Awards: Solo and Ensemble state participant the last two years

Community Service: Two years volunteering in the summer as a counselor for the Edmonds School District’s Summer Music school

Future Educational Goals: I plan to go to a four-year university to study music and engineering, though I haven’t decided on a college yet.

Future Career Goals: To be an aerospace engineer and to improve my skills as a musician.

Meadowdale High School

Michael Fishman

Mother’s Name: Nancy Fishman

Father’s Name: Stanley Fishman

Clubs & Activities: Third year member of Meadowdale High Impressions Vocal Jazz

Athletics: Club Soccer with SK United

Awards: Outstanding Soloist, Columbia Basin College Jazz Festival; Outstanding Soloist, Frank DeMiero Jazz Festival

Community Service: Two years serving as Religious and Cultural Vice President of the Northwest region of the North American Federation for Temple Youth (NFTY-NW)

Current Employment: Fifth year as Song leading Madrich at Temple Beth Am

Wendy Awuah

Mother’s Name: Juliana Boateng

Father’s Name: Daniel Awuah

GPA: 3.92

Clubs & Activities: I am part of LINK, BSU, and P.R.I.D.E

ASB: I am an Executive Officer as the Activities Coordinator

Honors: I am in National Honors Society

Community Service: I tutor after school at the Meadowdale Library.

Significant School Project: Liam Ball and I are planning a diversity assembly to recognize the different ethnicities and cultures at Meadowdale.

Current Employment: I am a sales associate at Kohl’s.

Future Educational Goals: I plan to go to college and major in chemistry.

Future Career Goals: I plan to be a pharmacist.

Scriber Lake High School

Shalyn Ensz

Mother’s Name: Amy Ensz

Father’s Name: Marc Ensz

GPA: 2.8

Awards: In November I was recognized by the Edmonds Rotary as the month’s Hidden Winner for academic achievements.

Significant School Project: I assisted in the editing and publishing of last year’s Scriber book titled “I’m Finally Awake”, as well as writing one of the stories featured.

Future Educational Goals: I’ll be graduating early this January. I plan to attend Evergreen College in Olympia and major in English/creative writing.

Future Career Goals: I want to find a job teaching English overseas, preferably in Norway.

Anything else we should know? This spring I’ll be returning to help edit the next book that Scriber releases. In the last book, I wrote about my lifelong struggle with hallucinations, delusions, and schizophrenic tendencies. Many people have reached out to tell me that they can relate and that reading it helped them realize they aren’t alone, which means my goal in writing it has been achieved.

Matthew Blair

Mother’s Name: Stacye Gridley-Blair

Father’s Name: Jerry Blair Sr.

GPA: 3.120

Athletics: I play Ultimate

Community Service: I help out with church activities (Giving the homeless Clothes and food)

Current Employment: Edmonds Dairy Queen

Future Educational Goals: I want to go to college at Evergreen State for Business and Technology

Anything else we should know? I like to play on computers and build them.I also play the drums.

VOICE Transition Program

Cindy Haemi Kim

Mother’s Name: Sang Kim

Father’s Name: Charles Kim

Clubs & Activities: I participate in a variety of electives at VOICE. Some of my favorite electives are gaming and walking. I love to dance and joke around with the staff at VOICE. I enjoy being with my friends and love participating in leisure activities in my community. I love trying new Friday activities.

Athletics: I really enjoy participating in Special Olympics bowling. I placed second during the fall tournament!

Awards: I received the Carpe Diem Award.

Community Service: I think it is important to give back and I like to donate clothes to Goodwill.

Current Employment: I currently work as a volunteer at Goodwill. I have learned to do a number of jobs, including sorting clothes, cleaning, collecting hangers and much more.

Future Educational Goals: When I finish school at the VOICE Program, I would like to go to University.

Future Career Goals: I would like to work in the Oval Office some day!