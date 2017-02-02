Edmonds to celebrate official opening of downtown restrooms Feb. 7

After its soft opening in time for Halloween festivities, the City of Edmonds’ Downtown Public Restroom will be officially opened by Mayor Dave Earling with a ribbon-cutting event scheduled for 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7. The restroom will be open from dawn to dusk throughout the year and will be maintained by city custodial staff.

The new facility is located just south of City Hall, where the address is 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

“In addition to being a handsome addition to the streetscape, the new downtown restroom has already become a valuable asset for the downtown business community,” Earling said. “With convenient and comfortable restrooms available within walking distance of most of our downtown, folks dining, shopping or visiting can linger longer and enjoy even more of Downtown Edmonds.”

A downtown restroom has been on the wish list within the downtown business community for several years, resulting in its placement as a “very high” priority action item in the City’s Strategic Action Plan. The Edmonds City Council placed the item in the city’s Capital Improvement Plan and allocated funds in the city’s 2016 budget.

Design work began at the beginning of last year, and early design concepts were reviewed by an ad hoc design review committee comprised of representatives from the Edmonds Downtown Alliance, Arts Commission and Architectural Design Board. The committee’s preferred concept presented to the city council included a building sited adjacent to the sidewalk with an accompanying small plaza and landscaping area. The design concept was intended to derive inspiration from traditional building forms and materials, including a reference to storefront windows through the inclusion of window frames to contain informational and historical panels, as well overhanging canopies with metal brackets and brick treatment at the base and parapet levels.

The city council enhanced the building design further by requiring a unisex/family room in addition to the male and female rooms in recognition of the various needs of a diverse population. This required new design work from manufacturer CXT, Inc., the vendor selected from the State of Washington’s pre-approved vendor list. After concluding the new design, CXT representatives remarked that this new three-room design may well be destined to become a new standard among municipal public restrooms.

The project also included reconfiguration of the municipal parking lot, a plaza with boulders and native plants, as well as a large landscaped area abutting City Hall. The total cost of the Downtown Restroom was just over $468,000, funded largely by City Real Estate Excise Tax and General Fund monies, with $60,000 in lodging tax monies, as well as grants of $10,000 from the Edmonds Downtown Alliance, $5,000 from the Hubbard Family Foundation and $5,000 from the Edmonds Noon Rotary Club.

The final touch that completes the project will be installation of three informational panels within the metal faux window frames on the Fifth Avenue façade. These three panels will depict images and information related to Edmonds’ maritime history, arts and culture, and indigenous peoples and resources. These panels are expected to be installed in the next few weeks.