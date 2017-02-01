Edmonds VFW Post Freedom Scholarship available to high school seniors

Edmonds VFW Post 8870 is again offering a $1,500 Freedom Scholarship to two deserving graduating seniors in the Edmonds School District. Students who reside within the boundaries of the districts but attend private schools or are home schooled are also eligible to apply.

Scholarships will be awarded to seniors who will be enrolling full time at an accredited vocational, technical, college or university in the fall 2017 semester.

Students will be required to submit a transcript of their high school academic record and a resume that lists the high school activities in which they participated, leadership positions they have held, and any volunteer work they have performed. In addition, applicants will be asked to write a 300- to 500-word essay in which they explain the meaning of freedom to them and how our Constitution establishes and maintains a culture of freedom in our country.

Students may obtain a Freedom Scholarship application from the career centers in their respective high schools or it can be downloaded from the VFW Post website at www.vfw8870.org. The deadline for submitting the application and supporting materials is April 15, 2017.

Scholarship recipients will be notified of their selection prior to their high school’s spring awards program.

— Submitted by Don Stapleton, VFW Post 8870