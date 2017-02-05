Edmonds Vitamins owner celebrates 20 years

Justin Reeder, owner of Edmonds Vitamins and Herbs, is celebrating her 20th year as a local business. Reeder can be found in her 5th Avenue South shop most days, helping customers find supplements and products for optimal health. She recently shared stories about her business:

“When I opened in February 1997, I had a lot of free time because there were maybe five customers a day back then. Now, it’s nonstop. If I’m not helping – and it takes a lot of time to help because I ask a lot of questions – then I’m ordering product and researching.

“A big thing that has happened in the past 20 years is that many of my customers have become friends. The only reason why I’m still here, even while Amazon is putting people like me out of business, is loyal customers. They are intelligent people who want to be responsible for their health, and the Edmonds area has a lot of them. If this store were anywhere else, I probably wouldn’t still be in business. It’s a consortium of people who are intelligent and know they have to take care of their health. New customers come in every day and they understand that to keep this resource alive, they know what to do.

“For my 20th anniversary in Edmonds, I am celebrating all year with gift baskets and specials.”

You can visit Justin Reeder at Edmonds Vitamins and Herbs at 420 5th Ave. S., #101; closed Sunday and Monday. See the business website for product information. And you can learn more about Reeder’s nonprofit work to solve homelessness here.

– By Janette Turner