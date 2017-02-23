Edmonds-Woodway HS students competing at Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival

Jazz vocal soloists, combos and ensembles from Edmonds-Woodway High School are competing through Saturday, Feb 25 at the University of Idaho’s 50th annual Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival. The Edmonds-Woodway student performers are among about 354 entrants representing 112 K-12 schools from Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and British Columbia, Canada — will compete as part of the festival’s 50th anniversary event.

This year’s festival features three days of student competitions, workshops and clinics. Competition returns to the festival this year after an 11-year hiatus.

Edmonds-Woodway students at the Lionel Hampton festival, performing under the direction of EWHS music department chair Jake Bergevin, include vocal soloists Hannah Rosenberg, Natalie Whitlock and Unathi Machyo; Jazz ensembles I, II and III; Green Combo and Purple Combo; Brandt Fischer, tenor saxophone and Jack Hillman, trombone.

The participating ensembles will be competing for the overall sweepstakes prize, which will include a rotating trophy and a free entry to next year’s festival. Soloists and combos will also have the opportunity to be hand-selected by adjudicators to perform on the main stage at the evening concerts. The honor is reserved for accomplished students with extraordinary performances during the day and will be announced at the Young Artist’s Winners Concerts.

The Young Artist’s Winners Concerts will be webcast live at 4:30 p.m. each day at www.uidaho.edu/live and will be loaded to the Jazz Festival’s YouTube page at the conclusion of the festival.