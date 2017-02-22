Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale HS winter athletes named to All-Wesco teams

Twenty-one student athletes from Edmonds-Woodway and Meadowdale high schools have received All-Wesco League honors for their performances during the 2016-2017 winter sports season.
Wrestling
All-Wesco 3A South Division First Team
Jinsung Lee (Edmonds-Woodway – 120-pound weight class)
Salihou Fatty (Edmonds-Woodway – 132-pounjd weight class)
Aria Zarei (Meadowdale – 138-pound weight class)
Anthony Lindamood (Edmonds-Woodway) – 152-pound weight class)
Jesus Hernandez-Baez (Meadowdale – 160-pound weight class)
Abdoulie Jatta (Edmonds-Woodway – 170-pound weight class)
Liam Ball (Meadowdale – 182-pound weight class)
Generous Yeh (Edmonds-Woodway – 220-pound weight class)
Girls Basketball
All-Wesco 2A/3A First Team
Missy Peterson (Edmonds-Woodway)
All-Wesco 2A/3A Honorable Mention
Kendra Cooper (Edmonds-Woodway)
Selina Tekle (Meadowdale)
Boys Basketball
All-Wesco 2A/3A First Team
Keaton McKay (Edmonds-Woodway)
All-Wesco 2A/3A Second Team
Drew Tingstad (Meadowdale)
All-Wesco 2A/3A Honorable Mention
Dan Barhoum (Meadowdale)
Xavier Meekins (Meadowdale)
Noah Becker (Edmonds-Woodway)
Ryan Peterson (Edmonds-Woodway)
Boys Swimming and Diving
All-Wesco 3A South Division First Team
Kyle Weis (Meadowdale – 100 Yard Backstroke, 100 Yard Butterfly)
Kyle Weis, Jack Busby, Casey Barnett, Andreas Quist (Meadowdale – 200 Yard Medley Relay)