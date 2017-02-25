EWHS freshman wins vocal soloist division at Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival

1 of 3

Edmonds-Woodway High School freshman Unathi Machyo won her vocal soloist division at the 50th Annual Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival at the University of Idaho, according to news received late Friday night from EWHS band director Jake Bergevin. Unathi also plays bass trombone for EWHS Jazz Ensemble I.

Jazz vocal soloists, combos and ensembles from Edmonds-Woodway High School are competing through Saturday at the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival. The Edmonds-Woodway student performers are among about 354 entrants representing 112 K-12 schools from Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and British Columbia at the event.

Other Edmonds-Woodway students at the Lionel Hampton festival include vocal soloists Hannah Rosenberg and Natalie Whitlock; Jazz ensembles I, II and III; Green Combo and Purple Combo; Brandt Fischer, tenor saxophone and Jack Hillman, trombone.

Unathi’s recognition is the latest good news for the EWHS Jazz program, which earlier this month learned that its Jazz I band has been selected for the prestigious Essentially Ellington competition and festival May 11-13 in New York City. The EWHS band is raising money for the trip at this GoFundMe link.

The participating ensembles will be competing for the overall sweepstakes prize, which will include a rotating trophy and a free entry to next year’s festival. Soloists and combos will also have the opportunity to be hand-selected by adjudicators to perform on the main stage at the evening concerts. The honor is reserved for accomplished students with extraordinary performances during the day and will be announced at the Young Artist’s Winners Concerts.

The Young Artist’s Winners Concerts will be webcast live at 4:30 p.m. each day at www.uidaho.edu/live and will be loaded to the Jazz Festival’s YouTube page at the conclusion of the festival.