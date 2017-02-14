Facing up to life behind bars, Fisher denies guilt in Edmonds beach assault

Convicted last month by a seven-man, five-woman jury of the attempted rape and murder of an Edmonds woman on a deserted section of beach south of the Edmonds dog park, Edmonds resident Charles F. Fisher could spend the rest of his life behind bars according to a sentence handed down Tuesday morning in Snohomish County Superior Court.

Fisher did not testify during his five-day trial last month, but broke his silence Tuesday to address the court prior to sentence being handed down.

Citing his 30-year marriage during which “I have never been unfaithful,” his youth coaching activities, and having raised a family in Edmonds, Fisher maintained his innocence and told the judge that he regrets not taking the stand in his own defense.

“I am very sorry for the pain and injuries suffered by the victim,” he said. “But it was not done by my hand.”

Citing Fisher’s conviction by a jury, his attempts to elude police and avoid being apprehended at the scene, and the unprovoked nature of the seemingly random attack, Judge George Bowden sentenced him to 228 months behind bars for attempted murder and 93.75 months to life for attempted rape. The sentences are to run concurrently. Because the rape conviction falls under the State of Washington indeterminate sentencing guidelines, after Fisher serves his time the Indeterminate Sentencing Review Board could indefinitely extend his incarceration.

Fisher’s defense team says they plan to appeal his conviction. When asked for details, attorney Paul Thompson declined to comment.

