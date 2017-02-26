Feb. 28 Edmonds City Council: OK of Dayton Street Plaza, waterline projects among agenda items

This Tuesday’s Edmonds City Council agenda features several relatively routine items for council consideration and approval, including:

– An interview with Edmonds resident Dean Olson, who has applied for appointment to the city’s Diversity Commission. That interview will occur at 6:45 p.m. prior to the regular 7 p.m. council meeting. Olson’s confirmation is scheduled for the same evening’s consent agenda.

– A report of final construction costs for the Dayton Street Plaza and acceptance of project

– Review of a proposed funding agreement with the Verdant Health Commission and the Edmonds School District for the 2017 Health & Fitness Expo.

– Final acceptance of the 2016 Waterline Replacement Project.

– Discussion of a proposed agreement with Snohomish County PUD regarding charges to provide redundancy power for the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

The council meeting will be in the Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. You can see the complete agenda here.