Fraley-Monillas named to leadership position for national women legislators

Edmonds City Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas has been selected to serve in a leadership role for the National Foundation for Women Legislators, the nation’s oldest non-partisan organization addressing the needs of elected women at the city, county and state levels of government.

Fraley-Monillas was recently appointed to serve on the 2017 Nominating Committee for the National Foundation for Women Legislators.

As a member of the Nominating Committee, Fraley-Monillas will contribute to all committee business by helping appoint future leaders for the foundation and preparing the Board of Directors’ slate to present at the 2017 Annual Conference in Minneapolis, Minn. Nov. 14-18.=

Fraley-Monillas begins serving in her new position immediately and will hold this office through the end of 2017.