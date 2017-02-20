Free business consulting comes to Edmonds Feb. 28

Jennifer Shelton with the Washington State Small Business Development Center will be coming to Edmonds Tueday, Feb. 28. Shelton will meet with business owners and provide free business resources, research and advice.

There are only three appointments remaining, from 11:30-2 p.m., so be sure to reserve your place early. You can register online with the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce here.

As a Certified Business Advisor, Shelton provides no-cost, confidential, objective advising to clients in any industry or stage of business. She brings over 20 years business development and small business experience including starting and managing a retail coffee house.

You can read more about Shelton and her work with local businesses in our earlier story here.