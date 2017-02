The new North Sound Center (formerly the Edmonds Conference Center) of North Sound Church is hosting an evening of worship and music featuring the Mosiac Choir and Orchestra at 3 and 6 p.m. Sunday,

It’s free and child care is provided.

North Sound Center is located at 4th and Bell, Edmonds. For more information, call

425-776-9800 or email info@northsoundchurch.com.