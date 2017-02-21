Free interpersonal leadership workshop offered in Edmonds March 7

“Interpersonal Leadership in Business, Non-Profits & Community Organizations” is the topic of a free interactive workshop being presented from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 by Edmonds resident and business owner Alicia Crank of Crank’d Up Consulting.

The meeting will be in the Brackett Room, Edmonds City Hall 3rd floor, 121 5th Ave. N.

The two-hour workshop is designed to help attendees identify their leadership style and how to use it more effectively in their networks and organizations. The event applies to all — from an entry-level position to directors and executives — as leadership exists on every level of an organization, Crank noted.

Register online here.

An Edmonds resident since 2014, Crank has a career background in the corporate wealth management, education and non-profit sectors. For six years, she ran Leadership Mountain View in California, with a focus on community and interpersonal leadership.

Crank currently sits on the boards of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce and Edmonds Senior Center, and also is a member of the City of Edmonds Planning Board. In addition to her consulting work, she serves as Philanthropy Officer for City Year Seattle/King County.