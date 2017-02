Edmonds Lutheran Church is offering a free class, “Raising Safe, Smart Kids and Teens in a Cyber World,” from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 at the church, 23525 84th Ave. W.

This class offers information about the risks and provides suggestions for how to set boundaries and teachchildren how to be safe in the cyber world. It’s appropriate for parents of kids of all ages and for tweens and teens.

Child care will be available. RSVP by calling 425-744-8090.