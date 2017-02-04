Free tax prep and e-file offered at Edmonds Community College

Edmonds Community College and the United Way are partnering to offer free income tax return preparation and e-filing to U.S. citizens and residents. This service is sponsored by an IRS program called Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA).

Confidential tax return preparation will be offered now through April 18 on a drop-in basis on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5-7:30 p.m. and Fridays, 2-5:30 p.m. in Mountlake Terrace Hall 206 on the Edmonds CC campus, 20000 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

Volunteers are trained using IRS training guidelines and are IRS certified to provide confidential tax preparation to qualified taxpayers.

Last year, Edmonds CC helped more than 600 campus and community members file their tax returns.

For more information, call 211 or visit edcc.edu/vita.

Here’s what to bring to get help with a tax return:

-Picture ID (required);

-Social Security cards for all persons claimed on the tax return (required);

-A copy of last year’s tax return (if available);

-W-2 forms, 1099, and 1098 forms;

-Unemployment compensation statements;

-Child care expenses (including provider name, address and employer number); and

-Information for college expenses.

Tax forms will be provided.