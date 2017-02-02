From the Edmonds Mayor: Why a State of the City report?

I am often asked, why do a State of the City presentation every year? Well, probably several reasons. Doing such presentations has been a tradition in Edmonds for quite some time. Beyond our city, more and more cities in the county have made it a practice. Everett, Marysville, Mukilteo and Lynnwood — to name a few — have scheduled or have already given their State of the City presentations. The venues include facilities such as the Edward D. Hansen Conference Center in Everett and the Chamber of Commerce in Marysville.

For me, it is a time for staff to gather their thoughts on accomplishments from the past year, consider work yet to be completed, and give serious thought to short and long range projects to be undertaken in 2017 and beyond. It is also a time I look forward to; where — with input from my directors — I can talk to citizens in town about issues and how regional, state and federal policies and priorities will impact our community and how we can influence those outside interests to benefit our city.

Most important though, the State of the City is a wonderful opportunity to communicate with the community and staff about the great work that’s been completed, and the work that still needs to be done.

Additionally, the State of the City address, along with twice-monthly columns, live broadcast of city council meetings, and quarterly Town Halls held in different parts of the city, reinforces our efforts over the past few years to communicate with the community in a variety of different ways.

The State of the City presentation will take place next Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Edmonds Theater, 415 Main St., starting at 8:30 a.m. We will have opening comments by Greg Hoff, broker/owner of Windermere Real Estate Edmonds and Janelle Milodragovich, CEO of Ten Gun Design. We will have attendees out the door by 9:30 a.m.

The information presented is relevant to every Edmonds resident. For those unable to attend, the program is being videotaped and will be broadcast on Comcast channel 21 and Frontier channel 39 at a later date.

I hope to see you there!

— By Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling