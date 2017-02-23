Happening nearby: Ballinger Park fishing pier reopens after repairs

The Ballinger Park fishing pier is now open again, after closing on Jan. 26 for repairs.

Mountlake Terrace park staff completed repairs on the 40-year-old pier this week. Work included removing the deteriorating T portion of the pier and replacing old decking and railing to improve safety. Park staff completed the work ahead of schedule.

The city is currently in the process of seeking funding to construct a new fishing pier to the north of the existing pier, which could take years. The process will include gathering user feedback on placement, design and construction. This phased approach is outlined in the Ballinger Park Master Plan, which may be found at http://www.cityofmlt.com/445/Ballinger-Park-Master-Plan.