Happening nearby: Mountlake Terrace man sentenced to 112 years for SPU shooting

A mentally ill Mountlake Terrace man who killed one student and wounded two others at Seattle Pacific University in 2014 — a shooting inspired by the Columbine High School rampage a decade and a half earlier — was sentenced Friday to 112 years in prison, our online news partner The Seattle Times reported Friday.

“I wish I could take back what I did, but I can’t,” Aaron Ybarra said before he was sentenced.

Ybarra, 29, was convicted in November of premeditated first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of second-degree assault after a month-long trial. The charges all carried firearms enhancements as well as an “aggravator” because of the impact the shooting had on the entire Seattle Pacific University community, elements which added to the length of Ybarra’s sentence.

