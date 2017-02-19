Highway 99 plan public hearing, gun safety, marsh buffer on Feb. 21 City Council agenda

Citizens are invited to comment during a public hearing on the draft plan for the Edmonds Highway 99 area, which is on the agenda for the Tuesday, Feb. 21 Edmonds City Council meeting.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N.

According to a City of Edmonds announcement, the plan calls for affordable housing, along with a strong business environment and better walkability. It has a long list of transportation projects that could be eligible for state and federal funding.

“The Highway 99 area is an important part of our community,” said Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling. “People there have been great about letting us know what they want for the future, including more walkability, safety, healthy businesses, and good places to live. The plan being considered now is meant to help accomplish that vision.”

The proposed Highway 99 Subarea Plan is more than a year in the making. In December, it was recommended by the Planning Board for Council approval. The plan can be viewed online at www.edmondshwy99.org.

Also on the council agenda are three potential action items.

– An ordinance, discussed last week, from Councilmember Mike Nelson that requires gun owners to report lost or stolen firearms to police.

– A proposal to change the current city council meeting format so that councilmembers will again meet in committees. The council in 2014 moved away from the committee structure to instead hold study sessions with all councilmembers present. The three committees proposed are finance; parks, public works and planning; and public safety and personnel.

– An application from Westgate Chapel requesting vacation of approximately 375 feet of right-of-way on 92nd Avenue West located adjacent to church property along Edmonds Way.

The council is also scheduled to:

– Hear a presentation of the city’s preliminary December 2016 Quarterly Financial Report

– Continue its review of possible alternatives for establishing buffer areas next to the Edmonds Marsh. The options are being considered as the city prepares its response to the Washington State Department of Ecology, which has been reviewing the city’s Shoreline Master Program.