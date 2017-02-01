In memoriam: Ellen (Redeen) Cavan

Ellen (Redeen) Cavan Edmonds, WA

July 30, 1913- January 26, 2017

Born to Alfreda and David Redeen in Buhl, Minnesota, Ellen moved with her family to Arlington, Wash. where she attended school. She was a graduate of Pacific Lutheran College in Parkland, Wash. and attended nursing class at Everett General hospital. Ellen practiced nursing at Swedish Hospital during the baby boom, and also at Firlands Sanatorium (Shoreline) caring for tuberculosis patients. In 1941 she married Myron and moved to Edmonds.

Ellen spent many hours volunteering. She was a Children’s Hospital Guild member for 60 years, and received a pin for her 6,000 hours of volunteer services. She was a member of the South Snohomish Historical Society, volunteering many hours at the Edmonds museum. She volunteered for over 20 years with the Edmonds Senior Center. The Edmonds Kiwanis awarded her as an honorary member for her volunteer work. She was a member of Calvin Presbyterian Church, and a member of the Stillaguamish Valley Pioneer Association.

Ellen touched many lives. She was always helping out friends which almost always involved her home baked cookies or banana bread. She will always be remembered for her friendship, her generosity, her stories, her spunk, and her happy dance.

She was preceded in death by Myron, her husband of 53 years; her parents, and her brothers Nels, George, Emmett and John.

She is survived by her nephew Marvin of Arlington, WA and numerous friends.

We would like to thank the staff at Rosewood Courte in Edmonds for their exceptional loving care in her final years.

A Graveside service will be held on Feb. 15, 1 p.m. at Restlawn Memorial Park 23800 104th Ave. W., Edmonds. Reception following at the Miller home nearby.

Charitable donations in Ellen’s name suggested to Children’s Hospital

Commemorative Giving, Seattle Children’s Hospital and Research Foundation, PO Box 5371, Seattle, WA 98145-5005; http://www.seattlechildrens.org/ways-to-help/donate/commemorative-giving/.

Please share memories at www.becksfuneralhome.com.