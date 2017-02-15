In Memoriam: Grace L. Fisk

Grace L. Fisk

Nov. 29, 1916 to Feb. 13, 2017

Grace was a long time resident of Edmonds and saw many changes in her 100 years. She worked for the State Department and then moved to Seattle Metro, where she retired at age 70. Grace never owned a car so she was frequently seen running for the bus!

Grace enjoyed travellng to many parts of the world and the United States. Her extracurricular activities included tennis, badminton, hiking and skiing the bunny slopes and joining the weekday walkers. Grace has enjoyed an active life in the Edmonds community with her tireless and unassuming approach to helping others. In 2005 she was recognized by Kiwanis as Edmonds Citizen of the Year.

Grace volunteered for many years in the library, museum and Edmonds Methodist Church. She was a charter member of the local Daughters of the American Revolution and an active member of the Sno-Isle Genealogy Society. She was a fountain of knowledge about the history of Edmonds and would frequently pull photos from her private collection to share with historians.

A memorial service will be held at Edmonds United Methodist Church on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Edmonds Museum, 118 Fifth Ave., Edmonds.

Publisher’s note: Friends and family of Grace Fisk threw her a 100th birthday party in late November at Lynnwood’s Fairwinds Brighton Court, where she has lived for the past 10 years. You can read more about that celebration here. You can also view an oral history interview conducted with her here.